Gary Neville has told Liverpool they may have to exit the Champions League against Bayern Munich if they want to further their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have seen a seven-point advantage at the summit evaporate after Liverpool were held to a goalless draw against Everton on Sunday.

Four draws in their last six Premier League games have let Manchester City seize the initiative at the summit of the Premier League; Graeme Souness has spoken of his concern at their recent struggles.

And his fellow Sky Sports pundit Neville has repeated his controversial suggestion that may have to sacrifice their European dreams if they want to end their 29-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

“I’ve always thought that for Liverpool to win the league they have to have a clean fixture list,” he told the Sky Sports podcast.

“I’m going to say it… go out against Bayern Munich.

“That seems like madness. You can’t play to lose a game. But actually I think it will be in Liverpool’s favour if they can have a clean run.

“Because they can get everybody fresh, prepared for the rest of the season.

“City have got FA Cup quarter-finals, semi-finals potentially. Liverpool could go four or five points in front, that’s tough to pull back in the closing weeks, and that’s an advantage.

“I do think it’s 50-50 still, irrespective of what happened [against Everton].”

Liverpool face Bayern in the second leg of their last 16 encounter on Wednesday week, having drawn the first match 0-0 at Anfield.

It’s the second time this season Neville has suggested Liverpool should focus on the Premier League ahead of Europe.