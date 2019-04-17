Gary Neville highly-critical of disinterested Paul Pogba display

Paul Pogba’s performance levels have dropped so much in recent matches that he has now reverted to the type of displays typical of his time under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

That’s the view of pundit Gary Neville, who was left extremely frustrated by the Frenchman’s display as United crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Frenchman scored nine goals and assisted seven in his first 14 games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but has only two goals – both penalties in the win over West Ham – and no assists since the start of last month.

United were comprehensively outclassed at the Nou Camp as they crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, with Barcelona’s 3-0 win on the night sealing a 4-0 aggregate triumph.

Lionel Messi’s first-half double – the first a trademark finish, the second courtesy of an awful gaffe from De Gea – plus Philippe Coutinho’s 61st-minute wonder goal gave a stark reminder of the difference between the two sides.

United have now lost three of their five games since Solskjaer was confirmed as their permanent boss.

Pogba was far from United’s biggest problem in the Nou Camp, but Neville took aim at the 26-year-old regardless.

“Pogba’s now playing how he was pre-Ole’s arrival,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“I thought he was really poor , rolling his foot over the ball all the time, playing for himself, not popping it off and moving, didn’t look interested at times.

“But he’s a great player, and can be a great player, he just needs to get that focus back.”

United manager Solskjaer did have words of comfort for De Gea after his gaffe gifted Messi his second of night.

