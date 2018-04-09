Gary Neville lays into Mino Raiola over Pogba to Man City claims

Gary Neville has branded Mino Raiola ‘a bit of a joke’ over claims that Manchester United star Paul Pogba was offered to City in January.

During the build-up to Saturday’s Manchester derby, City chief Pep Guardiola claimed that super agent Raiola contacted him in January to see if he was interested in signing Pogba.

“Two months ago he offered me Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us,” Guardiola said. “Why? Why he offer? He was interested in Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us?”

Neville insists that Guardiola was just being ‘mischievous’ with his comments but slammed Raiola, saying he is a ‘poor reflection’ on his French client Pogba.

“When I saw the stories breaking in the last 24 hours the problem was – I think Jose said before the game – either Raiola or Pep is lying,” he said. “Pep is probably being a bit mischievous, there is no doubt about that. And Raiola, well, I think he would lie to anyone really.

“He’s a bit of a joke really. He’s a poor reflection on Paul Pogba.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville added: “I’ve said all year, Manchester United are a far better team with Paul Pogba in it.

“He brings arrogance, confidence, he’s got belief but when you’re a player who’s signed for that money and you’re dancing like he does, when you’ve got hair like he has, you have to play well. You have to match it. There’s no good shouting and singing and then not playing – you have to play.

“He hasn’t played in these last couple of months and he’s fallen out with his manager and it’s a difficult situation.”

