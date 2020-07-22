Gary Neville confident key Liverpool downfall will prevent trophy haul

Gary Neville says Liverpool’s lack of a “super-rich” owner will prevent them from clinching silverware on a consistent basis.

The Reds spent big on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker but, overall their outlay has remained modest.

Indeed, Liverpool have partly built their success on cheap signings or academy graduates. Andy Robertson joined from Hull in 2017 for under £10million, while Trent Alexander-Arnold started his Liverpool journey at the age of six.

Across the north west, however, Manchester City have spent far greater sums under Pep Guardiola. City’s owners, the Abu Dhabi-backed City Football Group, have pumped funds into the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via the Daily Mirror), Neville insisted that Liverpool’s lack of such a structure will not help them in the years to come.

“No, I’m not [concerned],” Neville said when asked if Liverpool could create a continued spell of success.

“What would concern me about Liverpool for a long period would be if they were bought out by a super-rich owner, who invested at the level of Manchester City, Manchester United.

“Their owners just don’t have the money of a Manchester City, or the spending power of a Manchester United or a Chelsea.”

KLOPP’S ACHIEVEMENTS ‘MORE SPECIAL’

Neville added, though, that the reluctance of FSG to hand Jurgen Klopp extensive investment makes the German’s achievements more special.

“They just don’t, but that makes Jurgen Klopp’s achievement all the more great,” he said.

“That’s why you have to really hand it to him and, I have to say, the people behind the scenes who have recruited over recent years. They have done it brilliantly.”

Liverpool cantered to the Premier League title this season, with captain Jordan Henderson to lift the trophy on Wednesday evening.

Indeed, they have also added the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup this season.

The latter two trophies followed on from last season’s Champions League triumph in Madrid.