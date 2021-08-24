Gary Neville reveals how much Man Utd should pay for Declan Rice

Gary Neville has given Manchester United the green light to go and sign Declan Rice, but not at the valuation West Ham have placed on the midfielder’s head.

Rice, who impressed for England at Euro 2020, put in another eye-catching display as West Ham dismantled Leicester on Monday night.

The Hammers swept Leicester aside 4-1 at the London Stadium. Goals from Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and two from Michail Antonio did the damage. But it was Rice and his midfield partner Tomas Soucek, who underpinned the performance with a sterling display in central midfield.

And Neville believes Rice could play in almost any midfield in the Premier League.

Rice has been linked with United for some time, with reports on Monday suggesting director of football John Murtough could include Jesse Lingard in a part-exchange bid to bring Rice to Old Trafford.

The Telegraph report that United hold an interest in Rice.

However, they are not alone because long-time suitors Chelsea are also keen, as well as champions Manchester City.

The paper though has claimed Rice is unhappy at his £100m transfer valuation and is prepared to run down his contract so he can play in the Champions League.

The price tag is understood to have been prohibitive in the past with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard keen on Rice last season.

And so far the hefty valuation is keeping suitors at bay.

Neville puts £60m price tag on Rice

Neville believes Rice would be a brilliant addition to United’s midfield, but does not think a £100m fee is justifiable.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Neville said: “The two midfield players, two centre-backs and Antonio up front, keep them fit – particularly the two central midfield players and Antonio – if those three stay fit then they’re going to have a really good season because they’ll win a lot of football matches.

“The foundation they get from those two central midfield players is brilliant, it really is.”

Jamie Carragher then said: “Do you like Declan Rice now?”, to which Neville replied: “I’ve always liked him. I’ve got no problem with Declan Rice at all. The question is, 80 or 100 million pounds, would you spend that level of money on him?”

Asked what he would spend to land Rice, Neville said: “50, 60 million.”

