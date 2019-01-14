Gary Neville names one thing the next Man Utd manager must not do

Gary Neville has sent a message to the next permanent Manchester United boss, insisting that no new manager should try implement their own style.

David De Gea produced one of the finest goalkeeping displays in many a year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overcame Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham to become the first manager in Manchester United’s history to win their first six matches in charge.

Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated Premier League encounter pitted the bookmakers’ favourites to permanently replace Jose Mourinho against one another as a packed Wembley witnessed a clash that lived up to the billing.

However, Neville believes that any new appointment will have to play the Manchester United way – comparing the club’s philosophy to that of Barcelona or Ajax.