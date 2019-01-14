Gary Neville names one thing the next Man Utd manager must not do
Gary Neville has sent a message to the next permanent Manchester United boss, insisting that no new manager should try implement their own style.
David De Gea produced one of the finest goalkeeping displays in many a year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overcame Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham to become the first manager in Manchester United’s history to win their first six matches in charge.
Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated Premier League encounter pitted the bookmakers’ favourites to permanently replace Jose Mourinho against one another as a packed Wembley witnessed a clash that lived up to the billing.
However, Neville believes that any new appointment will have to play the Manchester United way – comparing the club’s philosophy to that of Barcelona or Ajax.
“No one should ever be allowed to enter Manchester United’s training ground or football club ever again and shape their own philosophy,” the former United captain told the Gary Neville Podcast.
“That is done. Manchester United’s philosophy is so deep, it’s so meaningful to that club. It’s like Barcelona’s, it’s like Ajax’s.
“At Manchester United, you play fast, attacking football, in an entertaining way, you bring young players through and give them belief, and you win.
“And the third one, to be honest with you, sometimes goes in cycles. The winning actually comes as a result of doing the first two right. The third doesn’t always happen – you can go years without winning trophies.
“I supported David Moyes, I supported Louis van Gaal, I supported Jose Mourinho,” Neville said.
“I thought they would win at the football club and I said it at the time, so I’m not sitting here backtracking thinking that Manchester United made a bad decision by appointing Jose Mourinho.
“I thought this was a perfect appointment for a club because he cuts across everything and just does win, and did win in the first season – he won two trophies. But the league was what he was brought in to win. Louis van Gaal I thought would win as well.
“The money that’s been spent is incredible, but what I have found difficult over the last six years is the breach of philosophy… Young players have still played, but it seems that they’ve allowed managers to pull the club from pillar to post.
“No one should ever be allowed to enter that training ground or that football club ever again and adopt a different philosophy than the one that Manchester United have.
“What Ole’s done in a month is show [that to] Manchester United – irrespective of how the club do this season.”