Gary Neville names quartet that Manchester United would not miss

Gary Neville has identified four members of Manchester United’s first-team squad whose potential summer departures would not cause worrying damage to the Red Devils.

Having been given the permanent reins, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to freshen up his squad by replacing current players with fresh faces.

Midfielders Juan Mata and Ander Herrera have both been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and Neville highlighted the Spanish duo in his list of four players who could leave this summer.

“There’s a lot of players Ole has to make a decision on,” the former United defender told Sky Sports. “Is it a big loss if [Matteo] Darmian leaves? I don’t think it’s the end of the world.

“Is it a big loss if Antonio Valencia leaves? He’s had problems with injuries, I think United need a new right back. Ashley Young, he’s fine to stay there for another 12 months.

“I think Mata and Herrera are interesting ones in terms of how the club approach that. I think they will be players that are wanted by other clubs. For me it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they both left.”

Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with serious interest in former Atletic Bilbao man Herrera, while Mata is reportedly in talks with Barcelona.

Should Mata and Herrera both leave this summer, United have been linked with Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, as well as English trio Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Elsewhere, Solskjaer is believed to be keen on adding a defender to his squad, with Madrid’s Raphael Varane allegedly on the Norwegian’s list of targets.