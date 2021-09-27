Gary Neville claims Manchester United can forget any hopes of winning the Premier League title this season after citing a harsh reason why the Red Devils fall short compared to the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

With six games played, United sit fourth in the table with four wins, a draw and a defeat. Indeed, after a strong start to the season, United have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions. Indeed their most recent ‘L’ arrived on Saturday as a late header from Kortney Hause handed Dean Smith’s side a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

And while United are only a point behind early pacesetters Liverpool, Neville admits he can see a discord in their ranks.

Indeed, citing their three major summer signings, he says he can see a lack of cohesiveness in their side.

“I said it even when they were winning, even when [Cristiano] Ronaldo scored, they don’t play well enough as a team to win this league in my view. They don’t play well enough as a team,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“I think you have to be a unit in and out of possession, and when you only deliver in moments, those moments won’t go for you in certain games.

‘You need patterns of play, you need a way of playing. At this moment in time I still see a group of individuals playing in moments.

“There are some patterns and combinations at times, but still a team where some are pretty new together. Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho – they’ve got to come together as a team and start to define a style of play. Then you start to get results when you don’t play well.”

Neville calls on Solskjaer to find United blend

With all their main rivals having a clear identity, Neville insists it is purely down to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get their blend correct.

But as it stands, he claims he cannot see United’s ‘odd bunch’ keeping pace with Liverpool, City and Chelsea over the course of the season.

“I have called them the odd bunch, because I still look at them and think of them as a team who win games in moments,” said Neville.

“I look at Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City, they are teams. They put team performances in. That’s not to say United never do, but Ole now has to get United into a team.”

