Neville names the Liverpool star Mourinho would love at Man Utd

Gary Neville claims Roberto Firmino is one of the Premier League’s best players and would walk into any of the world’s top sides this season.

The Liverpool forward has been rewarded for a magnificent season by signing a new long-term contract at Anfield – a decision explained by Firmino here.

The Brazilian has scored 27 goals in 48 appearances this season and Sky Sports pundit Neville believes the player was unfairly overlooked in the PFA Team of the Year recently.

Asked for his team of the year, Neville made four changes in total with Andy Robertson, Vincent Kompany, Raheem Sterling and Firmino in for Marcos Alonso, Nicolas Otamendi, Christian Eriksen and Sergio Aguero.

Asked to explain why he would want Firmino ahead of Aguero, Neville responded on Monday Night Football:

“When I watch Liverpool, he’s the catalyst for everything they do.

“I think if you were Guardiola, you would want him as your striker.

“If you were [Jose] Mourinho – you’d want him. If you were Real Madrid, Barcelona – you’d want him.”

It was Brendan Rodgers who brought Firmino to Anfield in a £32million deal from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015, with United being among the player’s suitors at the time.

