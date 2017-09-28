Gary Neville names the player he’d love Man Utd to sign

France's forward Antoine Griezmann (L) smiles with teammates as they celebrate after victory in the international friendly football match between France and England at The Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis near Paris on June 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Gary Neville has revealed that Atletico Madrid star Antione Griezmann is a player he’d “love” to see at Manchester United.

Griezmann has been heavily linked with Man Utd for over a year now, and speculation is rife that had the La Liga club not been hit with a ban on signing new players, he would already be at Old Trafford by now.

However, that ban is set to end in January, and Neville has explained exactly why he hopes United capitalise by swooping for the 26-year-old Frenchman.

“We can get a lot better. I’d like to see one more flair player in the team,.” Neville told Stretty News TV.

“I’d like to see a winger who can beat a man and get everyone on the edge of their seat.

“Having been in Spain for four months, I love Griezmann. I would love to see Griezmann at United. He’s quick, he’s inventive, he can beat players [and] he can score goals.”