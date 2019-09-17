Gary Neville would ask Manchester United to sign three French stars to help the club restore themselves among the best in the world – if money was no object!

The Red Devils lavished around £150m on new players this summer with Harry Maguire arriving for £80m, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£50m) and Daniel James (£15m) further strengthening their options.

But Neville reckons more must be done and, despite the pinning down of goalkeeper David De Gea, believes they must target three more quality additions in 2020 if they are to match the likes of Liverpool.

A report on Monday claimed United had five major English targets in mind in order to further strengthen their squad, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly intent on snapping up the brightest young talent going forward.

But in a Q&A session on Twitter on Tuesday morning, Neville said his ideal targets would be three of France’s 2018 World Cup winning squad – with Raphael Varane, N’Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe all on his wish-list.

Varane has long been linked with a move to United, with the player much admired by the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, while Kante has also been mentioned as a target for the Red Devils in the past.

Any move for Mbappe, meanwhile, would surely set United back a world-record fee, with the PSG striker perhaps best equipped to succeed both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s most feared opponent.

Moves for the trio, however, seem highly unlikely any time soon, though Neville also doubts whether they should spend lavish sums needed to sign the likes of Declan Rice.

Kante recently gave a brilliant response to a Liverpool supporter who told the Frenchman he should consider a move to Anfield.

