Manchester United have a good chance of signing Harry Kane this summer by offering Tottenham three players Gary Neville believes Daniel Levy would accept as part of a swap deal.

Spurs face the very real possibility of losing their talismanic striker after a disappointing season for the club. While they sneaked into the Europa Conference League, they missed out on winning the trophes Kane craves once again. As a result, he has gone public with his desire to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window. Although reluctant to sell, Tottenham could demand around £150million for Kane, who will have no shortage of potential destinations.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst those reportedly interested.

City have an obvious hole to fill after waving goodbye to record goalscorer Sergio Aguero on Sunday.

United, meanwhile, have tracked Kane for years and need a big summer to close that gap on champions City.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has even openly admitted his dream of seeing his attack led by the England skipper.

With regards financing the deal, a report on Friday claimed the Blues would offer Spurs three players in exchange for Kane.

And Sky Sports pundit Neville reckons United could go down a similar path and tempt Tottenham with a triple swap.

He claims by offering Anthony Martial, Dan James and Jesse Lingard it will help Spurs with their rebuilding too.

Transfer Chatter - Tottenham's Kane shock, Arsenal close in on Argentine, Championship forward's tug of war. Tottenham's shock over Kane's desire to leave, Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of Norwich's Emiliano Buendia and four teams in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward, all in today's transfer chatter!

“It’s difficult. City don’t tend to break their budget do they, £65m/£70m [is their transfer record] – they’re not going to get him for that,” he told Sky Sports.

“So it’s whether they could get a player to Tottenham that would makeweight the deal. And I think that’s what United maybe have in Martial, James and Lingard.

“They’re types of players you could send there [to Spurs] plus a chunk of money and it might make Daniel Levy happy, I don’t know.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Spurs told to rebuild with Kane cash

Should the 27-year-old Kane secure a move, it would undoubtedly be a huge blow to Tottenham. Kane has been their main man for a number of years and boasts an impressive record of 220 goals in 335 games.

Replacing the prolific forward will, of course, be extremely difficult; not least without Champions League football to offer.

However, pundit Alan Smith also insists they can use the summer to re-inevent the make-up of their side.

In his column for the Evening Standard, the former Arsenal man said: “Let’s look on the bright side, because not many have. Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham would generate an awful lot of money. The kind not many clubs have following the pandemic.

“That would give the new manager — whoever that may be — a nice bit of elbow-room to overhaul a squad in need of regeneration.

“It would be absolutely vital, of course, to spend that cash wisely to turn a dispiriting blow into something more optimistic. Recruitment would have to be very shrewd, certainly much better than eight years ago, when the Gareth Bale money got frittered away.

“And here’s another thing. Manchester City have just won the Premier League title in great style without a centre-forward. Liverpool did the same the year before. While Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea hasn’t done badly at all without Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

“Don’t get me wrong, they’d all take Kane in a flash and be better for it. I’m just saying that you don’t necessarily need an out-and-out central striker to be successful.”

READ MORE: Huge new name thrown into mix as Tottenham told to call ‘wanted’ manager