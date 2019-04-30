Gary Neville reckons Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must ‘shape up or ship out’ three Manchester United players who seem unable to follow simple instructions.

After a whirlwind start to his tenure that saw the club hand Solskjaer the job on a permanent basis, the club has since lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions and drawing fierce criticism from the likes of Paul Ince, who claimed he was “right all along” about the Norwegian.

But according to Sky Sports pundit Neville, Solskjaer’s cause is not helped by the inability of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial to follow basic tactics and feels it’s becoming increasingly difficult to stamp his style on the club as a result.

“The point about Ole’s style of play is an important one,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“Because if Ole wants a style of play which involves a lot of quick sprinting, which can be counter-attack play or lots of runs in behind to penetrate defences.

“I look at Romelu Lukaku, I look at Alexis Sanchez who looks like his legs are struggling, I look at Anthony Martial, who plays in fits and starts.

“You think about the amount of runs [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah make from those wide positions through full-backs and centre-backs.

“Martial doesn’t do that, Martial likes to play when he wants to play when he gets the ball. I don’t see him running without the ball anywhere near as much as he should do.

“Sanchez, to be fair, looks like he’s got a physical problem at the moment. And Lukaku has a physical problem.

“So if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to take this team from being a team that plays in fits and starts and can make runs maybe five times a half to one that makes runs in behind 15-20 times a half, he’s going to have to change some personnel.

“Or get them fitter, or change their attitude, depending on who it is.”

