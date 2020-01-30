Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says he has not got “huge expectations” regarding Bruno Fernandes in the next few months.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder, who has hit 15 goals this season on the back of a 32-goal tally last term, is all set to undergo his United medical on Thursday.

United have confirmed a deal is in place, subject to a medical and personal terms.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes,” a club statement said. “A further announcement will be made in due course.”

United will pay an initial £46.6million, with a further £8.5million dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances by the player.

The final bill could rise by a further £12.7million based on a number of further clauses based on Fernandes’ achievements over the long term.

Neville though has no huge expectations on the 25-year-old.

“Man Utd’s midfielder has needed strengthening for some time. They’ve had massive issues, not just in terms of recruiting players but with injuries to key players – Pogba, McTominay are missing – so it’s essential they do a deal in that area,” said Neville on Sky Sports before last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

“I thought they would do at least two deals in this window so we’ll see what happens. A striker is required now with what’s happened with Marcus Rashford but (Fernandes) is a positive.

“They’ve got a good-quality player but I’ve not got huge expectations in terms of the next few months. In terms of coming to England and settling, he’ll need time.”

READ MORE: Solskajer beaming with Fernandes deal news