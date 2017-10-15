Gary Neville points a finger at ‘distracted’ Man Utd star

Gary Neville has accused Romelu Lukaku of looking distracted and felt he didn’t have enough impact on the game against Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho’s side were happy to sit back and absorb everything Liverpool threw at them as the two rivals played out an uninspired 0-0 draw.

Lukaku was left frustrated and isolated as Manchester United sat back and failed to attack, but Neville believes that Lukaku was to blame for that too.

“We expected more from United. Second half they sat back and there was no quality and I was disappointed with Romelu Lukaku. But it’s a tough place to come.

“Lukaku looked distracted and was frustrated in the first half. He had no impact on the game and had no influence and it’s the big matches that will define him.”

“With [Marcus] Rashford and [Jesse] Lingard on I would have expected one or two moments to win the match. That was disappointing, but Jose’s point of view will be ‘it’s a tough place to come and let’s fight out battles further down the line’.”

Neville also had his say on Liverpool, calling their display “measured positivity”.