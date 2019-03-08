Gary Neville predicts value of Man Utd hero in current transfer market

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could become a £150million player in the near future.

Rashford’s dramatic stoppage-time penalty secured injury-hit United an extraordinary 3-1 victory against the odds at PSG as Solskjaer’s men marched into the Champions League quarter-finals.

The odds were stacked against them after losing 2-0 in the first leg – but United turned the improbable into reality in an extraordinary Parc des Princes clash, securing a 3-1 victory and progress on away goals.

The Manchester local has indicated he is ready to sign a new deal which will keep him at Old Trafford until potentially 2025, after positive talks over a lucrative new contract.

Neville reckons that he currently has a nine-figure valuation, and that he could add 50% on to that if he keeps developing.

“People will say they need to sign a striker and they probably do but he’s a £100million striker right now. He could become a £150m striker,” Neville told beIN SPORTS.

“He is absolutely top class and Ole has him playing exactly where he should be playing – on the last line and challenging in behind.”

Rashford had serious doubts about his United future under former boss Jose Mourinho but since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the England star has netted eight goals in 15 appearances under the Norwegian.