Gary Neville provides bold reaction to Man Utd’s interim appointment

Gary Neville has given his backing to incoming caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United have confirmed his appointment.

Solskjaer was confirmed as United’s caretaker manager for the rest of the season by the club on Wednesday, almost exactly 24 hours after Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

After firing Mourinho for failing in terms of style and substance on Tuesday morning, the club acted quickly to bring in their former striker and reserve team coach.

Molde boss Solskjaer has been brought in until the end of the campaign and will be joined by first-team coach Mike Phelan, who will work alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Neville believes that his former team-mate can bring stability at Old Trafford as somebody who understands the club.

“I would suggest that the person who goes in for the next six months is someone who can steady the ship,” Neville told Sky Sports’ The Debate.

“[He’s someone who] knows the club, can bring people together, understands the people in the club, the fans, the media and can bring the feel-good factor back.

“He fits that mould, and there’s a number of other ex-players who would. At this moment in time, I can see where an interim appointment becomes someone who brings favour and goodwill, and he absolutely would. So would Laurent Blanc or Steve Bruce, as would Michael Carrick.

“They would have to just steady the ship, hold the fort until the end of the season and then Manchester United can go and get what they believe to be the next manager of this football club for the next five to six months.”