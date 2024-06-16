Gary Neville responds to Benjamin Sesko’s transfer decision following Arsenal, Man Utd snub

Gary Neville has had his say on Benjamin Sesko's decision

Gary Neville thinks that Benjamin Sesko has made the correct decision to stay put at RB Leipzig for the time being after snubbing the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Plenty of top European clubs are desperate to sign a new striker this summer and Sesko has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months.

It’s been well-documented that the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea were prepared to go all out for Sesko this summer after the 21-year-old impressed for RB Leipzig last season.

The striker scored an impressive 18 goals across all competitions and has also attracted interest from Manchester United too.

While the Slovenian international has had the opportunity to jump ship this summer, he has made the decision to stay at RB Leipzig for next season and continue his development.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the striker will stay at the Red Bull Arena and will sign a new and improved deal with Leipzig.

“Benjamin Sesko has decided to accept the proposal from Red Bull Leipzig. He stays at the club and extends his contract at Leipzig,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It’s decided – we expect Benjamin Sesko to sign a new contract at Red Bull Leipzig really soon. It’s agreed. It’s done.”

Neville understands Sesko’s decision

While a move to the Premier League would have raised Sesko’s profile, Neville can understand why he’s decided to continue his development in the Bundesliga for the time being.

“[He’s got] goals, youth and physically,” Neville said when discussing Sesko on ITV.

“I think we are moving back to having a big physical striker up front the game seems to have flipped a little bit by having big defenders and big strikers.

“He is someone who has so much potential and you can see why PL clubs are interested. But I can also see why, what is being suggested, he is staying at Leipzig for another year.

“It will give him the chance to grow without the spotlight you get on you in the Premier League and just develop his game a little bit more.”

There’s every chance that Sesko does eventually end up playing in the Premier League, but for the time being, he’s happy to stay put at Leipzig and continue his development.

