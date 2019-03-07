Gary Neville reveals five summer signings Man Utd must make

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes that his former club need to make five summer signings despite their recent success.

Solskjaer has lost just one of 17 matches since taking over and managed to render that 2-0 loss to Paris St Germain meaningless by overseeing an extraordinary last-16 second leg win in France.

Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp spot-kick sealed a 3-1 win that saw United make history and progress to the quarter-finals on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

However, Neville believes that United are still five players away from being Premier League contenders.

He told beIN Sports: “Manchester United need two centre-backs. I genuinely believe that.

“When you talk about United winning the Premier League title or trying to get to a Champions League final, you need top centre-backs.

“They need two new centre-backs and a right-back. That’s a minimum I think for the summer. They’ve looked at doing that in the past and they need to do it this year.

“The manager needs a new back four, there’s no doubt.

“They need someone with authority. You watch Virgil van Dijk or Thiago Silva, they’re world-class centre-backs and United need someone like that.

“I would say three defenders, one midfielder and one forward, because of the form of Alexis Sanchez. Unless he completely changes what he’s doing in the next few months, United need another forward.

“I’d say they need five additions to the squad. Then the squad would be in good shape and could challenge.”