Gary Neville reveals the main problem he still has with Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has spoken about the main problem he still has with Paul Pogba.

Sky Sports pundit Neville remains unhappy with how Pogba conducted himself in the aftermath of Jose Mourinho’s dismissal from Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old midfielder wasted no time in declaring his verdict on social media after United’s hierarchy decided to axe the Portuguese.

Pogba took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself alongside the words “Caption this!” after the club’s announcement – a post was deleted 10 minutes later.

He claimed the post was scheduled before he was aware of the developments at Old Trafford, but Neville was not left convinced by the Pogba’s reasoning.

“Everyone always concentrates on Paul Pogba,” Neville said.

“I only have one problem with Paul Pogba and that was his post, which I think disrespected Jose Mourinho in losing his job.

“We know it didn’t come from the club, we know it didn’t come from adidas, we know it came from Paul Pogba, so my view personally is that was a massive disappointment to disrespect somebody that’s lost their job.”

Pogba’s form has taken a dramatic turn since the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season, with the midfielder scoring four goals and providing four assists in four wins for United.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has admitted for the first time he will not want to leave United at the end of his caretaker stint after matching Sir Matt Busby’s record of winning his first four games as manager. Read the full story here…

