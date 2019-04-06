Gary Neville reveals why Liverpool are different this season

Gary Neville insisted he would not be surprised if Liverpool and Man City both dropped points in the title run-in, but believes a “composed” Liverpool are well placed.

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 at St Mary’s on Friday night, once again leapfrigging City to go top of the Premier League table.

City have a game in hand but Neville believes there will be many more twists and turns before the campaign ends on May 12 – although he insists that Liverpool are an altogether different proposition than the side who faltered at the last hurdle in the 2013-14 season.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if City dropped points in two games, and Liverpool dropped points in two games,” Neville told Sky Sports. “But I never felt so sure that Liverpool were going to win a game as I was tonight.

“It is an outstanding level of performance from both teams this season. We have got great games to watch. Next Sunday is huge. Crystal Palace, next Sunday, is equally as tough for City. If City do go and win that match and the Liverpool players know they have to go and win against Chelsea the legs start to get that little bit heavier.

“If City drop points, then Liverpool will bounce onto that pitch. We are going to witness it first hand all the way to the end of the season.

“Liverpool are in a good moment. They look less emotional than last season the way they have played. There was a level of desperation, a level of frantic-ness in the way they played [last season].

“Against Southampton in the first part of the game they struggled, I thought Southampton played really well, but then they got control of the game, and control is important. Composure is important, Mohamed Salah [who scored Liverpool’s second] was clinical in a crucial moment. He will need to be cold towards the end of the season.

“Liverpool are in a far better position than they were a few years ago when they were going for the title, because at that time, it was a bit more desperate that time, a bit more frantic.”