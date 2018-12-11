Gary Neville reveals why Lukaku should be benched at Liverpool

Gary Neville has revealed why he thinks Jose Mourinho should keep Romelu Lukaku on the bench for Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

The Belgium attacker has been in and out of Mourinho’s side in recent weeks but did find himself among the goals in the 4-1 thumping of Fulham last weekend.

Having also notched against Southampton the previous weekend, Lukaku was dumped to the bench for the midweek draw with Arsenal and Neville believes the 25-year-old should start among the substitutes again for the trip to Merseyside.

When asked if he’d start the Lukaku againts Jurgen Klopp’s men, he told Sky Sports: “No. I’d go with the mobility. I’d go with the ones that have been playing.

“I think the Lukaku who played at the World Cup for Belgium could make this team easily, but the Lukaku who has played for Manchester United this season is lacking confidence.”

Neville was also left surprised that Lukaku claimed he was feeling overweight this season due to the fact that he carrying too much muscle.

The former United defender added: “I struggle with the weight thing and maybe that’s just because of how I was as a footballer.

“You could never take a chance with preparation. You could play badly, you could give goals away, you could make mistakes, you could miss chances, whatever type of player you are, these things happen in games. But actually, don’t take a chance with preparation.

“Do I turn up every morning? Do I eat the right things? Do I go into the gym at the right times? Do I follow the programme?

“You can argue whether he has got the right programme and then you start to question your coaching staff and things like that, but I really do question that.

“In the modern age when you have 55 staff supporting every team, nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, I struggle to understand how a player can be allowed to feel like he has too much muscle or is overweight. Particularly when he’s fit.”

