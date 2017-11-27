Gary Neville rules four clubs out of Premier League title race

Gary Neville believes the Premier League title race is now just a two-horse race after claiming four other contenders can no longer win it.

Manchester City, who have dropped just two points all season, lead the table by eight points over second-placed Manchester United after 13 games.

Chelsea are three points further adrift of United in third, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool separated by just two points.

But Neville feels that Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool – only one of whom gained maximum points this weekend – can no longer lay claim to winning the title this season.

“At this moment in time, it is United who are closest to Man City but I don’t think Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal or Chelsea are right this season,” he told the Gary Neville podcast.

“Man Utd are certainly the most capable, I think, to mount a challenge to Man City but it’s about getting close enough to them. At the moment, Man City’s performances are really good, it’s a high level.

“But you have to retain hope if you’re Man Utd and think that something could happen in a couple of weeks’ time in that Manchester derby that could start a run of results that will put doubt in Man City’s mind, that’s the only way United can be thinking.

“They certainly have to beat Man City themselves. One thing you can’t do it ask other teams to take points from them when you can’t go and do it yourself so United have that chance in a few weeks.

“United should not be further away by the time that game comes around in two weeks. Man Utd have got Watford away on Tuesday night before Arsenal on Saturday, while Man City have West Ham and Southampton at home in those two matches.

“So at this moment in time, if you’re Man Utd going into that game in two weeks’ time and you are still eight points away, I think they would be really happy because they’ve got two very tough games. Man City on paper, with the way they’ve been playing, you think would get the six points.

“At the moment, the pressure is all on the other teams because the other teams have to get close to Man City and that’s the real problem. I think for United, they have to win at Watford and Arsenal.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Ashley Young of Manchester United celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on November 25, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images)

“They have to make sure they stay close enough to Man City because it won’t be complacency that costs this Man City team, but it could be pressure as it builds through December, January, February if another team can get close to them.

“But over the next few weeks, you could say Man City will be further in front if you look at the fixtures that both Manchester clubs have.”