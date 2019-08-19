Gary Neville has said lots of positive things about his former club Manchester United, but said they’re still a long way off two teams at the top of the Premier League.

He earmarked United‘s two biggest rivals in the Premier League – Manchester City and Liverpool – as the two sides they’re still a long way behind.

“It was a great start,” said Neville, speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football. “I think Ole – after what happened at the end of last season – won’t be conned by one good performance, or really one good second half against Chelsea.”

“I think he’ll be on guard all the way this season because of how it turned so quickly part of the way through last season. If you remember, that first two or three months in charge, it was outstanding it was amazing and then all of a sudden the wheels fell off and it all fell apart at the end of last season.

“He got a lot of criticism, the team got a lot of criticism. What I would say is that tonight [away to Wolves] would tell us equally, if not more, about Manchester United’s season than the game last week against Chelsea.”

The former right-back was speaking ahead of their trip to Molineux to face Wolves, a ground where they lost in both the league and FA Cup last season.

Solskjaer made one change to the team that beat Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend, with Dan James making his first competitive start in place of Andreas Pereira.

“Looking at that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team, you can see where he’s taking it,” he continued.

“If you look at the pace through that team – Lingard, James, Martial, Rashford. The engine in midfield of Pogba and McTominay, the full-backs now with Shaw and Wan-Bissaka have got energy. Even that centre-back pairing there’s legs in there with Lindelof and Maguire.

“It’s more promising from a point of view that it’s a team I look at on paper, I like more. There’s a long way to go, they’re a long way off where I think where Liverpool and City are, but I think you can see what Ole’s trying to do.”

