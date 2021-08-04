Neville warns Solskjaer to sort major in-house issue amid Man Utd signings

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to resolve his goalkeeping situation, amid the club’s new signings.

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have bolstered both attack and defence at Old Trafford. The former showed explosive form at Borussia Dortmund, but at 21 he remains a developing talent. Varane, meanwhile, has won four Champions League crowns and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid at 28 years of age.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer hopes both will push United over the edge to silverware. Following defeat in four semi-finals and a second-placed Premier League finish, the time for trophies has come.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville outlined his excitement at seeing both new players line up at Old Trafford.

“I think Varane is really exciting. Sancho’s exciting but it was almost inevitable that was going to happen,” the pundit said. “They needed to fill that right-wing spot.

“It’s been a bit of a problem for the last year or two. I think demonstrating patience and getting him, to be fair, was a bit more measured.

“I think Ole has brought that to the club, they’re not getting players for the sake of it. Varane is exciting and I think last season, every United fan, every commentator, pundit, fan and analyst watched United and said, “They need a partner for Harry Maguire”, and they’ve got one.

“If they can stay fit together, and obviously the two full-backs as well who have got great energy, both of them are great defenders – one of them is great going forward and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is definitely improving.”

TEAMtalk: Euro Paper Talk Jason Thornton and Matthew Briggs from TEAMtalk discuss all the latest gossip from around the football world, including Chelsea's desire to swap Kurt Zouma with Jules Kounde, Inter Milan's interest in Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Juventus' Federico Chiesa and Real Madrid's Eden Hazard future, and Liverpool's continued pursuit for Georginio Wijnaldum's replacement.

According to ex-United full-back Neville, though, the manager now needs to turn his attention away from signings.

Indeed, the pundit urged Solskjaer to pick his number one goalkeeper. Dean Henderson finished last season in that role, after usurping the long-standing David de Gea.

Solskjaer has pressing Man Utd issue

However, uncertainty remains over next season’s choice.

Solskjaer, who picked De Gea for the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal in May, described his decision in that game as “difficult”.

“I think just sort the goalkeeping situation out, settle that down, decide who is going to be number one and United are in a good position defensively and Sancho can hopefully bring that balance that’s needed in attack,” Neville said.

De Gea has faced transfer speculation over his future as well as doubt over his game time.

Henderson, meanwhile, has always said that he feels ready to challenge the established Spaniard.