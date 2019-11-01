Gary Neville tears into Granit Xhaka with massive critique of Arsenal star

Gary Neville has lambasted Granit Xhaka with the pundit tearing the Arsenal captain to shreds after highlighting several major flaws in his game.

The Gunners midfielder is facing some major doubts over his future after cupping his ears and telling supporters to “f**k off” as they jeered him following his substitution during Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

And while Xhaka issued an apology for his actions on Thursday night, Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicolas suggests the player may still never pull on an Arsenal shirt again.

Neville, however, believes the player has too many faults in his game to be an Arsenal regular and has slammed his “ill-discipline” in a strongly-worded rant.

“I have a real problem every time I watch Xhaka play, to be honest with you,” Neville told talkSPORT.

“I said before he’s the least-experienced experienced player I’ve ever seen. He doesn’t seem to learn.

“I’ve never known a player commit the same mistakes game after game. He’s riddled with ill-discipline. ‘He doesn’t lead in any way shape or form on the pitch, other than the fact he does seem to give his all and does, to be fair, fight for the team.”

Discussing Sunday’s events at Emirates Stadium, Neville continued: “I don’t have a problem with an incident like Sunday [with Xhaka] because I think that can happen in football with passion, emotion, tension and ill-discipline.

“I’ve seen those types of things happen at United over the years where you can have a spat with fans and things like that.

“Never really nice to watch, sometimes a little unhealthy, but as long as you apologise, you never really come out of these situations unless you apologise to the fans.

“But from a Xhaka point of view, he commits hundreds of fouls every match, gets loads of yellow cards, his performance levels are poor for Arsenal, and that’s my biggest problem with him.”

