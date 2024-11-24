Gary Neville has not been surprised by the form of Danny Welbeck this season, though he has told Manchester United that the Brighton man’s form is “better than any United front player this season”.

Welbeck is on course for his best Premier League season since he was a United player. Not since all the way back in 2013/14 has the Englishman scored more than six goals in a top-flight season.

In the first three of his seasons at Brighton, he bagged exactly six goals in the Premier League, before dropping to five last term. But this season, he had reached six goals inside 11 games, and it seems only a matter of time until he surpasses that.

Neville feels Welbeck is performing better than any United player this term – having outscored every one of them – but he is not surprised by that fact.

“I’m not surprised by Danny Welbeck, he’s very good – his current form is better than any current [Manchester] United front player this season,” Neville said on Stick to Football.

United seemingly knew that Welbeck had the potential to outperform their attackers during Erik ten Hag’s reign, when it was reported they seriously considered offering the striker a route back to Old Trafford.

Neville’s surprise players named

Neville suggested he was not surprised at Welbeck’s form when naming the Premier League players he has been most surprised with this term.

He gave an honourable mention to Morgan Rogers, before naming his top three.

“[Ryan] Gravenberch is a massive surprise with how well he has played at the start of the season [for Liverpool]. I don’t think anyone expected him to be as good as he has been in that position [in midfield]. Curtis Jones has been very good too,” Neville said.

“Chris Wood with eight goals has got to be in the top three, Liam Delap with six goals for Ipswich. I’d go Wood number one, Delap number two and Gravenberch in three.”

Man Utd round-up: Pair to thrive under Amorim

Attacking-midfielder Mason Mount is “perfect” for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United system per the manager himself, who has stated he “loves” the Englishman and that he could play in two separate positions.

Meanwhile, Casemiro has been backed to thrive under Amorim, after he was left exposed in Ten Hag’s side.

But Real Madrid are said to be considering bringing the Brazilian back to the club.

In terms of transfers, United are reportedly plotting a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, deeming £58million a fair price for the Nigeria international.