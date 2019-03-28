Gary Neville tells Solskjaer the two signings Man Utd must prioritise

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as permanent Manchester United manager has been fully endorsed by Gary Neville – and the pundit has now urged the club to prioritise two signings this summer.

United have handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a three-year contract to make him their manager on a permanent basis, having won 14 of his 19 games in charge, reviving hopes of a top-four finish and unexpectedly guiding United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Solskjaer has won 14 of his 19 games in charge – leading to widespread praise from former United defender and Sky Sports pundit Neville.

Neville believes Solskjaer will already have targets in mind for the summer transfer window – and the former Valencia manager had words of advice for his former teammate after suggesting two areas that he ought to prioritise.

“I think defensively is the main [area] to look at,” Neville told Sky Sports. “There’s been so many changes in the defence.

“I actually think the defence has done very well. It looks makeshift on paper but performs quite well. [Antonio] Valencia and [Ashley] Young have done brilliantly for a few years.

“[Luke] Shaw has started to perform well. [Victor] Lindelof has had a good season, [Chris] Smalling is doing well.

“But you need a dominant presence, that’s the key thing. You look at a [new] centre back and a full back and then there are other areas they may look at as well.”

Neville continued: “From Ole’s point of view he does need the right people around him now.

“That’s something I said a few months ago. He needs quality people around him to ensure United get ahead of the game in recruitment.

“Solskjaer is not going to be a success unless the club get the right people around him and then get the right players in… that’s absolutely essential.

“The amount of money Manchester United will need to spend is big. But the club haven’t fallen short in that over the last few years. I think they will spend the money.”

Solskjaer’s appointment has been welcomed by our readers, who now want another former United man appointed as director of football, though the decision to go with the Norwegian has, surprisingly, been questioned by Peter Schmeichel.