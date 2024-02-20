Gary Neville names two big reasons why Chelsea can shock Liverpool with cup final upset – ‘It suits them’

Gary Neville has provided two reasons why he thinks Chelsea can stun ‘favourites’ Liverpool in the League Cup final, with Jurgen Klopp’s side dealing with several injuries.

Liverpool are hoping to send Klopp off with silverware at the end of the season, as the German has decided to leave Anfield so he can take a break from the game and recharge his batteries. Liverpool are in a good position to win the Premier League title, sitting top of the table after 25 games, while also remaining in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

The Reds beat Fulham 3-2 over two legs to put themselves in the League Cup final, where they will play Chelsea. The huge Wembley clash will take place on Sunday at 15:00.

Chelsea are once again struggling in the league, as they occupy 10th spot after winning just 10 of their 25 matches so far. Although, Mauricio Pochettino’s men led Manchester City for large parts of their Etihad encounter on Saturday and were only prevented from winning by an 83rd-minute Rodri strike.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has now given his verdict on this weekend’s cup final. He thinks Chelsea have a good chance of causing an upset, as Liverpool are without Trent Alexander-Arnold and are also waiting to discover the extent of injuries suffered by Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez.

Neville also thinks Chelsea can cause Liverpool serious problems by using the counter-attacking methods they employed against City.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea all braced for PSG transfer rampage after colossal Mbappe saving revealed

“I think it’s game on,” the pundit said on Sky Sports (via Metro). “Liverpool fans, Liverpool players, Liverpool coaches will be looking at that Chelsea performance not just yesterday but they’ll think that they have players that can step up and deliver. It’s a big game for Chelsea but it’s a big game for Liverpool.

“Nunez went off at half-time yesterday, Jota went off as well and Jones. When Nunez goes off, when Jota goes off, when Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t playing, they’re a little weaker than they would like to be. Jurgen Klopp will be thinking, ‘how many injuries am I going to get?’.

Chelsea ‘have a real chance’ – Gary Neville

“Liverpool are favourites next week, let’s be clear. But Chelsea have a real chance. What they showed yesterday is that when a team push up the pitch – which Liverpool do – they can counter-attack and be really dangerous. I think it suits Chelsea.

“Jackson needs space to run into, Sterling needs space to run into, Palmer likes to deliver passes into space. I think Chelsea find it harder – like they did against Crystal Palace the other night – [against teams] that sit with ten men on the edge of the box.

“I think it’s game on. I’m really looking forward to it. Liverpool will know they’re in for a game.”

READ MORE: ‘You’re not leaving’ – Liverpool urged to brutally block Jurgen Klopp exit as Richard Keys presents compromise