Gary Neville waxes lyrical as Mason Greenwood smashes in stunner

Gary Neville believes Manchester United have a “stunning player” in Mason Greenwood after the teenager scored a beauty against Aston Villa.

United had taken the lead through a controversial Bruno Fernandes penalty. Greenwood then unleashed a thunderous strike to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Sky Sports co-commentator Neville admits he’s been blow away by Greenwood after his fourth goal in three games.

“What a player. What a finish. It’s stunning,” Neville beamed. “It’s terrific work from [Anthony] Martial to begin with.. But I’m thinking, ‘can he hit it with his right foot?’ Yes he can. Wow!

“He’s a real talent, now delivering. Week in, week out. What a goal. The power is sensational.”

Greenwood now has 16 goals in all competitions this season.

READ MORE: Greenwood offered ‘life-changing’ amount to quit Man Utd in 2019

Roy Keane destroys Tyrone Mings for defending

Fellow pundit Roy Keane instead chose to lambast the defending of Tyrone Mings, who failed to close Greenwood down.

“For an experienced international defender to do that. Unforgiveable,” Keane said. “That’s why Villa will probably get relegated: when you’ve got your central defenders not being brave enough to close the ball down.

“Dean Smith will have warned them before the game, about their players shooting. He’s got to close him down. I’m scratching my head, I’ve no sympathy for Aston Villa tonight.”

Mings has been linked with United as one of three central defenders reportedly on United’s shortlist.