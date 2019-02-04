AC Milan’s attack carries much more of a threat since the club allowed Gonzalo Higuain to leave and signed Krzysztof Piatek as his replacement.

That’s the view of Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso, who admits Milan’s new striker signing Piatek has the ability to “make defenders tremble”.

Piatek, a £30million January signing from Genoa, was on the scoresheet again on Sunday as Milan and Roma played out a 1-1 draw, taking the Pole’s tally to three goals in three appearances since joining the Rossoneri.

By contrast, loan striker Higuain – who was allowed to return to Juventus before completing a move to Chelsea – scored eight times in 22 appearances for the club, with his performances often drawing criticism in the media.

And in assessing the new threat posed by his strikeforce since the transfer changes, Gattuso was quick to pile praise on his new arrival, but in doing so appeared to question the cfredentials of Argentine Higuain.

Piatek? Well he makes defenders tremble and he came up big again on Sunday for us,” Gattuso said.

“Piatek vs Higuain? Well Piatek is quick and strong as defenders always have to back-track when he is on the field which opens up space for the other players. He really helps the team out with his movements.”

Higuain, by contrast, passed up the chance to score a penalty on his Chelsea debut against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup – but did manage to break his duck by scoring two goals in the 5-0 win over stricken Huddersfield on Saturday.

