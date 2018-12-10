Gazzetta dello Sport lays out Napoli’s plans for Mo Salah

The Italian press believe that Carlo Ancelotti has made special plans for Liverpool forward Mo Salah on Tuesday night.

The Napoli boss knows that a draw will be enough for his side to reach the knockout stage after they humbled Liverpool 1-0 in Naples with a late goal to triumph 1-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on the other hand have it all on the line and must win to give themselves a chance of progression after losing all three of their away games in the group, and Klopp has revealed he will make tactical changes.

Gazzetta dello Sport believe that Ancelotti has some ideas up his sleeve on how to stop Salah, who has scored 12 goals this season, including a hat-trick in the weekend’s win at Bournemouth.

“There will be an attitude of great attention starting from a centre of gravity kept deliberately low (around 49 metres) to avoid offering depth to players like the Egyptian, Firmino or Mane, as well as Shaqiri,” the paper wrote.

“There will be no single markings, but lower positions double-marking ready. For the inevitable acceleration of Salah, in addition to Mario Rui, there will be Kalidou Koulibaly. And then let’s not forget that, in the case of centralisation, the Egyptian will have to deal with Allan.

“It will be a great test for the Azzurri to try and keep Klopp’s team filled with superstars from scoring,” Gazzetta added.