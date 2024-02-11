‘Generational’ Chelsea star set to leave after contract decision made; two potential replacements identified

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has been a key player at Stamford Bridge since 2020 but it looks like his time at the club will come to an end this summer.

The 39-year-old Brazilian has started all but one of Chelsea’s Premier League matches this season, but his contract is set to expire in June.

There have been conflicting reports over what Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for Silva are, considering he remains a key part of the Chelsea team.

Silva has made 22 league appearances this term, helping his team to five clean sheets and scoring two goals in the process.

However, according to journalist Jacob Steinburg, Chelsea are ‘not planning on extending Silva’s deal beyond this season.’

His report describes the veteran as ‘one of the best defenders of his generation’ and says the Blues want to ‘ensure he leaves on good terms.’

Silva will still have a ‘key part to play’ over the next few months, though, as Chelsea aim to bounce back from a disappointing run of form that has left them in 11th in the Premier League table.

A win in the Carabao Cup final later this month would certainly be a step in the right direction.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal, Chelsea interest in LaLiga stat-leader who could set the PL alight next season

Silva will be tough to replace for Chelsea

With Silva seemingly on his way out, Chelsea will probably need to bring in a new centre-back to replace him.

The Londoners already have the likes of Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah among their ranks.

Chalobah is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, however, and Fofana cannot be relied upon due to his injury problems.

In terms of potential new additions, one defender Pochettino has had his eye on for some time is Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo.

However, Man Utd’s links with the French club could give them an advantage in the race for his signature.

Barcelona’s Jules Kounde could be another option for Chelsea. The centre-back is ‘open to offers’ this summer and would be open to a Premier League switch.

What is certain, though, is that whoever ends up replacing Silva at Stamford Bridge will have huge boots to fill.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea told they have ‘no chance’ of signing £85m Barcelona man who is ‘more like a Man Utd buy’