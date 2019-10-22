Genk coach undaunted by Liverpool as he identifies main weakness

Genk coach Felice Mazzu believes his side are facing the best team in Europe on Wednesday – but remains unfazed by the prospect after picking out an area of vulnerability.

Champions League winners Liverpool roll into the quiet Belgian city looking to cement their place as Group E favourites.

Genk have yet to register a win in the tournament in 14 attempts and Mazzu admits it will be a tough task.

“When a team like Liverpool take 25 points from 27 and they play like they play I think they are one of the best teams in Europe, probably the best,” he said.

“[Jurgen] Klopp makes Liverpool dangerous. We know they score easily with three, four or five strikers with a lot of speed.

“They have a lot of players with maturity, they have a high press and like to play at one end of the pitch. We must be attentive.”

Mohamed Salah missed Sunday’s draw at Manchester United, something Mazzu took some heart from, and although the Egypt international trained at Melwood before the team left for Belgium there is no guarantee he will start on Wednesday.

Asked where he saw a weakness in Klopp’s side, the coach added: “When Salah is missing. On the pitch the movements of the strikers is a little bit different. I don’t know if Salah will be there tomorrow.”

Asked if there is another way he can exploit them, he pointed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics as Manchester United held them to a 1-1 draw on Sunday and largely nullified their system.

“The Manchester United system played with a five-man defence. It was a good thing for them. We have a lot of options so we will see tomorrow,” he added.