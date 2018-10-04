Gentleman Marcelo Bielsa on why English refs deserve more respect

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has explained why the standard of the English game – and of the refereeing – has hugely impressed him so far.

The Whites head coach has made an excellent start to his stint with the West Yorkshire club, who sit top of the Championship with 22 points from their 11 matches played so far, but only ahead of Middlesbrough and Sheffield United on goal difference.

The Whites face fellow promotion chasers Brentford in a crucial encounter at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime – and the Whites boss has confirmed the club will have to do without the services of another of their regulars during the game.

And having named the side who have scared him the most so far, the Whites boss admits the standard of football in the second tier has largely impressed him.

Bielsa, who has shown his gentlemanly conduct by rarely celebrating Leeds goals – for “respect to my opponents” – also had words of praise for the match officials.

“I like the way they work,” he said. “The tempo of the games is linked to the fact that English football is noble. The fans don’t celebrate people trying to cheat. The footballer reads this message. He doesn’t simulate. It’s easier for the referee.”

Bielsa insists referees need protection and should be treated with more respect if they ever make an error.

“The referee always needs to be supported by those in football because their job is very difficult. They deserve respect when they take the right decision and they deserve consideration when they make the wrong decision,” he added.

