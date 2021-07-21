Willian faces being stuck at Arsenal in a situation that would be beneficial for neither club nor player, according to reports.

Arsenal brought Willian in from London rivals Chelsea on a free transfer last summer. The Brazilian would have been happy to stay at his former club, but they wouldn’t offer him a three-year contract, whereas the Gunners would. Therefore, he made the move across the capital city.

However, he may already be regretting that decision. Despite a positive debut, the rest of his first season at Arsenal was problematic. Willian only managed to score once for his new club, marking one of the worst seasons of his career.

There were already rumours in January that he could leave, but nothing materialised. Since then, plans for Arsenal to offload him have seemingly increased – to the extent that they have lined up potential replacements who would be more effective.

However, it is far from a given that he will depart this summer. Mikel Arteta has denied such a possibility, while the player himself has vowed to see out the remaining two years of his contract in the hope of winning something.

Behind the scenes, though, the situation may be different. Due to Willian’s high wages, it would be prudent for Arsenal to find a buyer for him. A move away may also help him recapture his better form.

Unfortunately for all parties, a separation currently looks extremely unlikely – at least according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Italian source claims Willian has become a “prisoner” of the contract he signed last year. He has not received any offers from other clubs, mainly because any would-be suitors are reluctant to take on his wage demands.

With that in mind, there is a genuine chance – or risk, as TMW put it – that Willian will stay at Arsenal into a second season.

All parties concerned will be hoping that it will be more successful than his first, unless they can find a solution for him to leave before then.

Arsenal seek playmaker signing

Despite one attacking midfielder looking likely to stay at the club, Arsenal do still need to reinforce the position. They have said goodbye to Martin Odegaard following his loan spell from Real Madrid.

They may need to spend big to get a suitable replacement, which won’t be easy. However, a recent report has identified one of their prime targets – and how they plan to get him…

