Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo is emerging as a major January Premier League target, and Sunderland are far from the only club interested in the Mozambique international, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Catamo was Sunderland’s top target throughout the summer transfer window as the Black Cats looked to add another attacking threat, but they ultimately failed to convince Sporting to soften their stance over his future.

The Portuguese giants were adamant that any club wanting to sign the 25-year-old would have to meet his €60million (£51m / $69m) release clause in full, and Sunderland were not prepared to go that far.

However, Catamo’s outstanding start to the new season has ensured his name remains firmly on the radar of Premier League clubs, with the winger already attracting fresh attention ahead of the January window.

The Mozambique international has registered two goals and three assists from his opening seven games of the campaign, underlining why Sunderland were so determined to bring him to the Premier League during the summer.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that a number of clubs who had contact with Catamo’s camp earlier in the summer have maintained their interest and stepped up their scouting of the winger in recent weeks.

Newcastle United, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Brighton are among the clubs to have checked on Catamo, while Aston Villa have also continued to monitor his situation. Sources indicate that his performances have done little to dampen the enthusiasm of those clubs.

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Sunderland facing intense battle for Geny Catamo

Catamo’s suitors are now well aware of Sporting’s €60million valuation, while Catamo’s form could make him an even more attractive proposition when the January window opens.

Tottenham Hotspur also looked at Catamo earlier in the summer, but we understand they are not currently concentrating their efforts on the winger.

With Mohammed Kudus now back from injury and Dejan Kulusevski expected to return soon, Spurs are not prioritising a player who predominantly operates from the right.

Sunderland remain admirers after making Catamo their priority target during the summer, but they now face a much wider battle for his signature if Sporting become willing to negotiate.

We understand Catamo is more than open to the possibility of moving to the Premier League, with the winger attracted by the prospect of testing himself in England.

His willingness to make the move could therefore become an important factor if one of his suitors decides to make a serious approach in January.