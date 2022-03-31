Georginio Wijnaldum will now realise he made a mistake in signing for Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Liverpool, according to Rafael van der Vaart.

Netherlands midfielder Wijnaldum left Anfield last summer as a free agent following the expiry of his contract. While he failed to agree a new deal with club chiefs, he insisted that social media criticism played its part.

As a result, a player who was an almost ever-present for Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League-winning team was not short of interest.

Barcelona initially came forward with interest, but Wijnaldum chose PSG instead. However, the midfielder’s move to the French capital has not worked out as well as he would have liked.

Speaking during the current international break, though, former Premier League star Van der Vaart had no sympathy for his fellow Dutchman.

In fact, he compared Wijnaldum’s struggles to the rise of Steven Berghuis, who has starred after leaving Feyenoord for Erik ten Hag’s Ajax – also in last summer’s market.

Wijnaldum made a mistake in choosing PSG,” Van der Vaart said.

“Meanwhile, Berghuis made an excellent choice choosing to move from Feyenoord to Ajax.

“Now Georginio will understand why making the right choice is so important.”

Wijnaldum exit opens up Pogba PSG switch Paul Pogba linked to Manchester United exit wanted by Juventus and now PSG this summer

Wijnaldum has had to battle more for game time than at Liverpool and struggled to adapt to the change in role.

Indeed, he claimed in October that his situation is “not what I wanted” and “very difficult”.

His change in minutes between Liverpool and PSG has also reflected

Wijnaldum has only started 16 of 25 Ligue 1 games under manager Mauricio Pochettino this season. Furthermore, he only started three of PSG’s Champions League games before the shock collapse against Real Madrid.

His change in role at Liverpool and PSG has reflected in his Netherlands contributions, too.

Wijnaldum, PSG change reflected with Netherlands

The midfielder’s role as an almost-certain starter at Liverpool benefitted him greatly on the international stage.

He played as a more defensive-minded midfielder under Klopp. But, he had more license to get forward and contribute goals and assists for the Netherlands.

And throughout his final three seasons at Liverpool, he matched his Reds form with Netherlands contributions.

Between September 2018 and the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 last 16 defeat to the Czech Republic in June 2021, Wijnaldum hit 17 goals and assisted six others for his country.

He was also the Dutch captain on a number of occasions in that time.

Since moving to PSG, though, Wijnaldum has all-but lost the captaincy and his goal contributions have dried up.

TEAMtalk understands that the player is considering a move back to the Premier League, with three clubs in the mix over a move.