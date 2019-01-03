Liverpool and Manchester United were both unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Christian Pulisic, according to German football journalist Raphael Honigstein.

Both Premier League sides had expressed an interest in signing the USA international, but ultimately decided not to follow up with firm bids for the 20-year-old, who on Wednesday it was announced was joining Chelsea in a £58million deal.

However, both clubs ultimately decided they did not want to make an offer for Pulisic, according to Honigestein – that despite Jurgen Klopp admitting Chelsea had landed a “very good player”.

Honigstein, speaking to Sky Sports News, confirmed Pulisic was a player of interest to Klopp, but said the Reds “pulled out of negotiations quite a while ago”, while United had also been considering an approach.

“Liverpool were definitely in for him a couple of years ago, they pushed quite hard to get him and at that time Dortmund said ‘no chance, you are staying’,” Honigstein revealed.

“I think it became quite obvious that if he were to go he would command a really big transfer fee and at that point I think Liverpool looked at it and decided that ‘right now it is not what we need, not for that kind of money’.

“It is my understanding they pulled out of negotiations quite a while ago so it is not a case of him deciding between Liverpool and Chelsea or him deciding between Chelsea and Manchester United who also showed some interest earlier this season.

“But Chelsea were the one club really prepared to put an offer both to him and to Dortmund to make this happen and I think he felt he had to take it.”

Pulisic has scored three times in 18 appearances for Dortmund so far this season, though interestingly, Maurizio Sarri insisted he had no ideas the deal was being finalised when questioned about it on Wednesday evening.

The Blues have now also been tipped to go on and bring in a much-hailed Argentina striker to compliment a new-look strikeforce at Stamford Bridge next season.

