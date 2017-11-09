Goretzka heading to the Premier League, says Bierhoff

Leon Goretzka will snub the offer of a new deal from Schalke and will make a summer switch to the Premier League, according to one of Germany’s bosses.

The Germany midfielder has emerged as one of the most in-demand players with his contract at Schalke due to expire at the end of the season. The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with a move, while there is also interest from Barcelona.

However, it was widely expected that Gorezka would move across to Germany to Bayern Munich, while the chance to stay at Schalke was also an option with the Royal Blues offering him the chance to become the best-paid player in their history with a £150,000 a week deal.

However, addressing the media in a press conference to preview Germany’s clash with England at Wembley, Die Mannschaft assistant boss Oliver Bierhoff has inadvertently revealed that Goretzka will be joining the vast number of German stars already playing in the Premier League.

Talking about the financial might of the Premier League compared to the Bundesliga in an interview with The Guardian, he suggested that Goretzka has already decided his next destination.

“We feel that England, because of the amount of money you have with TV rights, young talented players like Leroy Sane and [Schalke’s] Leon Goretzka are moving to England and this is not good for our league but also for the quality of our game.

“We have to pay attention and invest again and again in the education of our coaches.”

While Bierhoff refused to elaborate on his comment, guesses as to his next destination will now begin to gather pace.