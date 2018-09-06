Germany boss makes bold statement over Ozil’s international future

Germany boss Joachim Low has rejected any idea that Mesut Ozil could once again appear for the national team.

The Arsenal midfielder, along wth Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, were heavily criticised for posing alongside Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a photo, ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Ozil, who is of Turkish descent, chose to retire from international football following his country’s disastrous exit from the World Cup in the group stages, claiming he had been subjected to racist abuse, and stating he was ‘German when we win but … an immigrant when we lose’.

Now, Low has made it clear that Ozil has burned the bridges as far as he is concerned.

“I think everything has been said about this. When a player announces his resignation like that, you don’t pick him for the squad eight or nine weeks later,” said Low.

“Players who have resigned will not have a role to play in future. He’s said he doesn’t want to play, he told us his thoughts, I don’t know why we should keep talking about it.

“He was part of the team for a long time but not anymore, for this team it’s over and he’s not part of our thoughts anymore.

“Mesut and I enjoyed a lot of success together over the years. I have tried several times to reach him on the phone, without any luck, and I will continue to try and make contact with him in the future.”

