Germany coach ‘annoyed’ at Arsenal over Gnabry

Germany’s Olympic coach Horst Hrubesch has hit out at Arsenal for not handing Serge Gnabry more opportunities.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals so far at the Olympic Games, including the equaliser in a 3-3 draw with South Korea on Sunday, but he has only featured nine times in the Premier League since making his debut in October 2012.

A loan spell at West Brom did not help last season, with the youngster playing just 12 minutes with the Baggies, and Hrubesch believes he should be getting more of a game than he is.

“He’s shown what he can do to everybody,” Hrubesch said on sport1.de. “I’m just annoyed that he is never shown this faith by his club.”

Gnabry has scored three of Germany’s five goals so far in Brazil and also earned acclaim from his team-mates.

“He’s our saviour,” said Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter, who won the World Cup with Germany a year ago.

Gnabry said: “I’m just trying to help my team – that’s what I’m here for.”

His contract with the Gunners runs out at the end of the season.