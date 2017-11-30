Germany coach reveals where Can & Goretzka will play next season

Germany assistant manager Oliver Bierhoff has confirmed Liverpool’s fears that Emre Can looks likely to move to Serie A with Juventus at the end of the season.

The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season and able to negotiate a free transfer with overseas clubs from January 1.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp still hopes to persuade Can – a £10million signing by Brendan Rodgers in the summer of 2014 – to extend his stay at Anfield. But the player’s refusal to sign a new deal has only increased speculation that he is set for a move to Serie A.

Liverpool could yet replace Can with a free-transfer swoop of their own for Schalke’s in-demand star Leon Goretzka – who has also been linked with Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus – and discussing both players’ futures, Bierhoff revealed: “In this time England is the top spot financially for those players and after the Premier League, there is also the Spanish league as an option.

“For sure both Emre Can and Goretzka could be successful in Serie A. However, unless Inter Milan return to the top of Italy, if either of these players had to choose Italy, he would only do it for Juventus.”

When asked to give a prediction for the chances of their moves to Italy, Bierhoff responded with percentages. “For Goretzka there is not much of a chance, perhaps not even 20%.

“Emre Can, I think he has a lot more, I would say 60-80%.”

