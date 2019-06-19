Leon Goretzke has admitted he would be “very happy” were he to be joined at Bayern Munich next season by Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Sane is contracted to the domestic treble winners for the next two seasons but has been the subject of an €80m approach from Bayern Munich, who are looking to fill the sizeable shoes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

And following the news last week that their £70.7m offer has been knocked back, it was thought Bayern would be forced to look elsewhere after expressing their exasperation at the fees required to sign Premier League stars.

However, the Bundesliga champions’ CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists their efforts to sign Sane are not over and has pledged to increase their efforts if the player makes it clear he wants the move to the Allianz Arena.

“We have not made an offer for Leroy Sane. It is far from that,” he told Sport Bild.

“First, the player has to decide if he can imagine coming to Bayern. If that’s the case, then we’ll go into concrete negotiations with Manchester City.

“The player is the most important factor. Apparently, Leroy has not yet decided. Hasan Salihamidzic [Bayern’s sporting director] is leading the talks there.

“I think the player is exciting. Both in footballing quality and in terms of the type of player he is.”

And Bayern’s efforts have been given a further leg-up by Sane’s Germany teammate Goretzke, who told Bild he’d more than welcome his countryman and former Schalke teammate to the Allianz Arena.

“We would all be very happy about it if or when he comes,” Goretzke said.

“But I won’t be putting pressure on him or try and influence his opinion. I was in a similar situation last year and I had to take a decision for myself.

“And I am also of the opinion, it is best to take the decision alone.

“I think Bayern Munich can keep up with the top clubs in the Premier League and we are still one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Leroy knows that.”

