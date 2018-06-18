Germany star criticises World Cup mentality after shock opening defeat

Germany right-back Joshua Kimmich has criticised his country’s mentality in their surprise 1-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening World Cup game.

A goal from Hirving Lozano was enough for Mexico to overcome the 2014 winners, who couldn’t cope with their opponents’ pace on the break.

Kimmich believes that Germany didn’t make the most of their warm-up friendlies, which cost them yesterday. Their preparations for Russia included a 2-1 loss to Austria, and a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia.

“The mentality when facing a match of this level also counts, quality is not enough,” he said. “We lacked that too, so many mistakes were made.

“Removing Saudi Arabia we have not won the last six games. You cannot compare the friendlies, in which the opponent does not press you as much as a qualifying round or a World Cup.

“The coach [Joachim Low] is right when he said that we lost a lot of balls. Mexico did well on the counter-attack, especially – they caught us several times.”

Germany are back in action on Saturday, when they face Sweden.