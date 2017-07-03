Germany star refuses to be drawn on links to Chelsea

Roma star Antonio Rudiger refused to be drawn on a move to Chelsea after lifting the Confederations Cup with Germany on Sunday.

The centre-back is being lined up as part of a £125million triple swoop as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his Blues squad ahead of a return to the Champions League.

However, Rudiger insists he needs a break before deciding on his future after impressing once again in the 1-0 triumph over Chile in Russia.

He said: “It’s not about the future now, it’s now about enjoyment.

“I need to enjoy this moment and I’m enjoying it to the fullest.

“The rest we will see in the coming weeks.”

Chelsea are hoping to complete a £30m deal for the 24-year-old, as Conte looks to boost his back line after John Terry’s exit, according to the report in The Sun.

Rudiger’s physical style should suit the Premier League, while the Blues also hope to complete moves for Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alex Sandro in the coming days.

Sandro could set the Blues back a club-record £60m, although Juve are still desperately trying to keep the player, while Bakayoko will cost around £35m.