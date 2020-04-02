Germany plot fresh plan to halt chances of Klopp dynasty at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s long-term future at Liverpool is once again under threat from the German national team, according to a report.

Klopp has been a revelation at Anfield since making the move to Liverpool in late 2015, turning the floundering Reds into the best team in Europe.

In his first season, he guided them to two cup finals while in the 2017/18 campaign, some thrilling football saw the Reds reach the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

They lost that showdown but, under Klopp’s guidance, the Merseysiders returned to the final last season and defeated Spurs 2-0 to lift the trophy for the sixth time in their history.

As well as putting Liverpool top of the pile in Europe, Klopp has masterminded the Reds to the brink of Premier League title glory. This season they’ve won 27 of their 29 league games and had opened up a massive 25-point lead over Manchester City before their bid to end a 30-year-wait to be crowned domestic champions was halted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The 52-year-old has committed himself to Liverpool until 2024 but the Daily Mirror report that Germany threaten to put a halt to any type of Sir Alex Ferguson-style dynasty.

Ferguson enjoyed 26 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford while Arsene Wenger spent 22 years at Arsenal but Klopp will have done just nine if he takes control of his national team in four years’ time.

Joachim Low has been in charge of Die Mannschaft since being promoted from assistant in 2006.

Under his tutelage, Germany lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but suffered their first-ever group exit in 2018 when losing to Mexico and South Korea in the finals in Russia.

However, Germany responded from that national embarrassment by winning seven matches out of eight to ease through qualifying for Euro 2020 which was put on hold to next summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Low’s contract expires in 2022 but he could stay on for another two years, allowing Klopp to take over in 2024.

Klopp will turn 57 in the summer of 2024 and, having hinted that Liverpool would be his last club job, the lure of coaching his country could prove too much for the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

There are others in the frame, including RB ­Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann and PSG’s Thomas Tuchel, but Klopp is clearly top dog among German managers and would be their first choice.