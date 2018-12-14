Steven Gerrard will hold crunch talks with Ovie Ejaria to decide whether the on-loan Liverpool youngster still has a Rangers future.

The 21-year-old England youth international was left behind in Glasgow while Gers failed to reach the Europa League last 32 after losing 1-0 to Rapid Vienna.

Gerrard admitted the midfield playmaker was “unsettled” at Ibrox after struggling to adapt to the physical nature of the game in Scotland.

Ejaria has often cut an isolated figure since moving to Scotland from Anfield on a season-long deal back in the summer.

And Gerrard now admits he may have to cut that loan arrangement short if the player decides he does not want to see out the campaign with Gers.

Asked if there was a danger that Ejaria may soon pack up and head back to Merseyside, he said: “That’s something I need to discuss with Ovie in the coming days.

“I had a chat with Ovie a few days ago and he’s slightly unsettled.

“Liverpool are aware of the situation – we’re in dialogue with them and I’ll have a conversation with Ovie on Friday and see where we go from there.”

Meanwhile, Gerrard says Rangers will need January reinforcements after watching his shot-shy side miss out on qualification for the knock-out stages.

The Ibrox side had to beat Rapid in their final Group G clash if they were to qualify as runners up to Villarreal.

But a remarkable journey that started back on July 12 as they were forced to battle through four qualifiers was brought to an end when Dejan Ljubicic’s late winner sealed a 1-0 win for the hosts at the Allianz Stadium.

Gers travelled to the Austrian capital without three key men – the injured Ryan Kent, suspended Daniel Candeias and Ejaria – and their lack of cutting edge in the final third was their undoing against Dietmar Kuhbauer’s ordinary Rapid outfit.

The demands of 14 European ties has pushed Gers to the limit, but while the Light Blues boss was happy with the numbers he had to work with, he confessed they now need to recruit a higher level of player if they are to reach the next level both at home and abroad.

He said: “We have certainly been tested. As a group, we haven’t helped ourselves with certain situations and suspensions. Injuries have also bit at important times, like with Kent at the weekend.

“To not have Kent and Candeias available affects the group. So, yeah, we haven’t helped ourselves throughout the campaign.

“In terms of numbers, I think we have had enough to cope. But to compete at this level, with ambitions to go further than the group, it’s obvious to me that the players need some help.

“That means obviously quality players that can come in and help.”