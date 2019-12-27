Gerrard aims brutal dig at Man Utd in cheeky response to Liverpool question

Steven Gerrard has downplayed the significance of the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United, due to the latter’s fall from grace.

The former Liverpool captain is preparing to manage his Rangers side in the Old Firm against Celtic on Sunday, and was asked about its comparison to the great rivalries he used to play in for his boyhood team.

He suggested that clashes between Liverpool and Manchester United are not as fiercely competed as those against Everton, but couldn’t resist poking fun at his former rivals.

“I suppose it has many similarities, but it’s not necessarily a derby match, Liverpool v Manchester,” he said. “I think the rivalry comes from success – they’re the two most successful teams in England, so that’s another similarity to up here in the Old Firm.

“I think the Liverpool v Everton derby match is more similar in terms of the bitterness and the hatred, and the bragging rights in the local community. But Manchester’s one hour and forty minutes away… and obviously Manchester United are not at the top of the table any more, so there’s another difference for you.”