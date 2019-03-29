Gerrard confirms McAllister will miss Old Firm derby after assault

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that assistant manager Gary McAllister will not attend Sunday’s Old Firm derby after he was assaulted in Leeds last weekend.

The former Whites midfielder needed hospital treatment after he was punched in the face at 4am on Sunday morning.

West Yorkshire Police announced earlier on Friday that a 32-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident before being released under investigation.

Gerrard said: “It’s a shame, he is not going to be with us at the weekend. I took the decision out of Gary’s hands. It’s a shame what happened.

“He is recovering well, but I think it’s better that he rests and recovers and gets himself 100 per cent right, and we get Gary McAllister back when he can be the real Gary McAllister. But it’s a shame, I wish he was going to be with us.

It was reported that McAllister, who also played for Liverpool, was waiting for a taxi with his wife when the attack happened.

Rangers are looking to complete a league double over their Glasgow rivals on Sunday, with Ryan Jack’s first-half goal leading the Gers to a 1-0 victory in December.

Gerrard told reporters at his pre-match press conference that he is hopeful Jack and Scott Arfield will both be back after returning to training following calf problems, while Gareth McAuley is available after a hamstring issue.